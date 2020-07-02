FlexRay.ConnectedChs

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Specifies the channel(s) that the FlexRay ECU (node) is physically connected to.
The default value of this property is all channels available on the cluster.
Data type:
Long Name: Connected Channels
Class: XNET ECU
Permissions: Read/Write
This property corresponds to the pChannels node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification. The values supported for this property (enumeration) are A = 1, B = 2, and A and B = 3.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application