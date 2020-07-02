From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

FlexRay.ConnectedChs

Last Modified: February 7, 2020

Specifies the channel(s) that the FlexRay ECU (node) is physically connected to.

The default value of this property is all channels available on the cluster.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Connected Channels

Class: XNET ECU

Permissions: Read/Write

This property corresponds to the pChannels node parameter in the FlexRay Protocol Specification. The values supported for this property (enumeration) are A = 1, B = 2, and A and B = 3.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

