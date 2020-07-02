From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Array of signals contained in all frames in the cluster.
A signal is assigned to a cluster when the signal object is created. You cannot change this assignment afterward.
To add a signal to a cluster, use the XNET Database Create (Signal) node. To remove a signal from a cluster use the XNET Database Delete (Signal) node.
Data type:
Long Name: Signals
Class: XNET Cluster
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application