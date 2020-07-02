From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Protocol

Last Modified: February 10, 2020

Protocol used by the cluster.

This property is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:

Enumeration Value
CAN 0
FlexRay 1
LIN 2

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: Protocol

Class: XNET Cluster

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

