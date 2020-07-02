From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Protocol used by the cluster.
This property is a ring (enumerated list) with the following values:
|Enumeration
|Value
|CAN
|0
|FlexRay
|1
|LIN
|2
Data type:
Long Name: Protocol
Class: XNET Cluster
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application