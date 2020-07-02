From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Array of PDUs (array of XNET PDU I/O names) contained in the cluster.
Returns an array of I/O names of all PDUs defined in this cluster. A PDU is assigned to a cluster when the PDU object is created. You cannot change this assignment afterward.
To add a PDU to a cluster, use the XNET Database Create (PDU) node. To remove a PDU from a cluster, use the XNET Database Delete (PDU) node.
Data type:
Long Name: PDUs
Class: XNET Cluster
Permissions: Read
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application