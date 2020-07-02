From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Relative time between LIN ticks (f64, relative time in seconds).
The XNET LIN Schedule Entry:Delay property must be a multiple of this tick. This tick is referred to as the "timebase" in the LIN specification.
The XNET ECU LIN:Master? property defines the LIN:Tick property in this cluster. You cannot use the LIN:Tick property when there is no LIN:Master? property defined in this cluster.
Data type:
Long Name: LIN:Tick
Class: XNET Cluster
Permissions: Read/Write
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application