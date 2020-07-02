From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

LIN.Tick

Last Modified: February 10, 2020

Relative time between LIN ticks (f64, relative time in seconds).

The XNET LIN Schedule Entry:Delay property must be a multiple of this tick. This tick is referred to as the "timebase" in the LIN specification.

The XNET ECU LIN:Master? property defines the LIN:Tick property in this cluster. You cannot use the LIN:Tick property when there is no LIN:Master? property defined in this cluster.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: LIN:Tick

Class: XNET Cluster

Permissions: Read/Write

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

