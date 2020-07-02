Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

FlexRay.ActPtOff

Last Modified: February 10, 2020

Number of macroticks (MT) that the action point is offset from the beginning of a static slot or symbol window. The range for this property is 1–63 MT.

This property corresponds to the global cluster parameter gdActionPointOffset in the FlexRay Protocol Specification.

The action point is that point within a given slot where the actual transmission of a frame starts. This is slightly later than the start of the slot, to allow for a clock drift between the network nodes.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: FlexRay:FlexRay:Action Point Offset

Class: XNET Cluster

Permissions: Read/Write

This property is required. If the property does not contain a valid value, and you create an XNET session that uses this cluster, the session returns an error. To ensure that the property contains a valid value, you can do one of the following:

  • Use a database file (or alias) to create the session.

    Database file formats require a valid value in the text for this property.

  • Set a value in LabVIEW using the property node.

    When you create your own in-memory database (:memory:) instead of using a database file, you must set a valid value prior to creating a session because the property does not contain a default.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

