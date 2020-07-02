CAN.FdBaudRate64

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Fast baud rate used by all ECUs in this cluster for CAN FD with Baud Rate Switch.
Refer to the CAN:I/O Mode property for a description of this mode. Use a session interface property (for example, Interface:CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate) to override the database fast baud rate with an application-specific fast baud rate.
Data type:
Long Name: CAN:CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate
Class: XNET Cluster
Permissions: Read/Write
NI-XNET CAN hardware currently accepts the following numeric baud rates: 200000, 250000, 400000, 500000, 800000, 1000000, 1250000, 1600000, 2000000, 2500000, 4000000, 5000000, and 8000000.
If you need values other than these, use the custom settings as described in the Interface:CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate property.
Where This Property Is Available:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application