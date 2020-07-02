From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

CAN.FdBaudRate64

Version:
Version:
Last Modified: February 10, 2020

Fast baud rate used by all ECUs in this cluster for CAN FD with Baud Rate Switch.

Refer to the CAN:I/O Mode property for a description of this mode. Use a session interface property (for example, Interface:CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate) to override the database fast baud rate with an application-specific fast baud rate.

Data type: datatype_icon

Long Name: CAN:CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate

Class: XNET Cluster

Permissions: Read/Write

NI-XNET CAN hardware currently accepts the following numeric baud rates: 200000, 250000, 400000, 500000, 800000, 1000000, 1250000, 1600000, 2000000, 2500000, 4000000, 5000000, and 8000000.

spd-note-note
Note

Not all CAN transceivers are rated to transmit at the requested rate. If you attempt to use a rate that exceeds the transceiver's qualified rate, XNET Start returns a warning.

If you need values other than these, use the custom settings as described in the Interface:CAN:64bit FD Baud Rate property.

Where This Property Is Available:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

