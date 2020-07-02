XNET Write (Signal » XY) (G Dataflow)

timeout

The time to wait for the data to be queued for transmit. The timeout does not wait for frames to be transmitted on the network (refer to XNET Wait (Transmit Complete)).

The timeout is a LabVIEW relative time, represented as 64-bit floating-point in units of seconds.

If timeout is positive, XNET Write (Signal XY) waits up to that timeout for space to become available in queues. If the space is not available prior to the timeout, a timeout error is returned.

If timeout is negative, XNET Write (Signal XY) waits indefinitely for space to become available in queues.

If timeout is 0, XNET Write (Signal XY) does not wait and immediately returns with a timeout error if all data cannot be queued. Regardless of the timeout used, if a timeout error occurs, none of the data is queued, so you can attempt to call XNET Write (Signal XY) again at a later time with the same data.

This input is optional. The default value is 10.0 (10 seconds).