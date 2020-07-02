XNET Write (Signal » XY) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Writes data to a session of Signal Output XY mode. The data represents a sequence of signal values for transmit using each frame's timing as the database specifies.
The session to write. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session. The session mode must be Signal Output XY.
An input that provides an array of LabVIEW clusters. Each array element corresponds to a signal configured for the session. The order of signals in the array corresponds to the order in the session list.
The data you write is queued up for transmit on the network. Using the default queue configuration for this mode, you can safely write 64 elements if you have a sufficiently long timeout. To write more data, refer to the XNET Session Number of Values Unused property to determine the actual amount of queue space available for writing.
Each cluster contains two arrays, one for value, and one for timestamp. Each value is mapped to a frame for transmit. When signals exist in different frames, the array sizes may be different from one cluster (signal) to another.
The array of LabVIEW timestamps. The timestamp array is unused (reserved) for Signal Output XY. If you change it from its default value of empty, XNET Write (Signal XY) returns an error.
The array of signal values, one for each frame that contains the signal. Frame transmission is timed according to the frame properties in the database.
Each signal value is scaled, 64-bit floating point.
The time to wait for the data to be queued for transmit. The timeout does not wait for frames to be transmitted on the network (refer to XNET Wait (Transmit Complete)).
The timeout is a LabVIEW relative time, represented as 64-bit floating-point in units of seconds.
If timeout is positive, XNET Write (Signal XY) waits up to that timeout for space to become available in queues. If the space is not available prior to the timeout, a timeout error is returned.
If timeout is negative, XNET Write (Signal XY) waits indefinitely for space to become available in queues.
If timeout is 0, XNET Write (Signal XY) does not wait and immediately returns with a timeout error if all data cannot be queued. Regardless of the timeout used, if a timeout error occurs, none of the data is queued, so you can attempt to call XNET Write (Signal XY) again at a later time with the same data.
This input is optional. The default value is 10.0 (10 seconds).
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application