XNET Write (Signal » Single-Point) (G Dataflow)

data

An input that provides a one-dimensional array of signal values.

Each signal value is scaled, 64-bit floating point.

Each array element corresponds to a signal configured for the session. The order of signals in the array corresponds to the order in the session list.

The data provides the value for the next transmit of each signal. If XNET Write (Signal Single-Point) is called twice before the next transmit, the transmitted frame uses signal values from the second call to XNET Write (Signal Single-Point).

A trigger signal written a value of 0.0 suppresses writing of its frame’s data; writing a value not equal to 0.0 enables it.