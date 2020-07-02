XNET Write (Frame » Raw) (G Dataflow)

data

An input that provides the array of bytes, representing frames to transmit.The raw bytes encode one or more frames using the Raw Frame Format. This frame format is the same for read and write of raw data and also is used for log file examples.

If needed, you can write data for a partial frame. For example, if a complete raw frame is 24 bytes, you can write 12 bytes, then write the next 12 bytes. You typically do this when you are reading raw frame data from a logfile and want to avoid iterating through the data to detect the start and end of each frame.

For information about which elements of the raw frame are applicable, refer to the XNET Write node for the protocol in use (XNET Write (Frame CAN), XNET Write (Frame FlexRay), or XNET Write (Frame LIN)).

The data you write is queued up for transmit on the network. Using

the default queue configuration for this mode, you can safely write 1536 frames if you have a sufficiently long timeout. To write more data, refer to the XNET Session Number of Values Unused property to determine the actual amount of queue space available for writing.