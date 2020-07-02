XNET Write (Frame » Ethernet) (G Dataflow)

frame data

An array of bytes that provides the data of the Ethernet frame.

Using the terminology from IEEE Std 802.3, the frame data begins with the first byte of the destination MAC address, and ends with the last byte of the mac_service_data_unit (MSDU).

In order to obtain the payload data that is contained in the frame, your code must decode the layered headers in frame data. For example, for an IPv4 UDP packet, you decode the Ethernet header, including the EtherType, to determine that the remaining data is an IPv4 packet; then you decode the IPv4 header, including the Protocol, to determine that the remaining data is a UDP packet; and then you decode the UDP header and its payload data.

The Source MAC Address Auto property specifies automatic handling of the source MAC address in frame data (i.e., offset 6 through 11). If Source Address MAC Auto is true (default), XNET automatically replaces the source MAC address bytes with its own MAC Address. If Source Address MAC Auto is false, XNET does not alter the source MAC address, so that you can specify this address in frame data.

The maximum length of this array is provided in the Payload Length Maximum property.