From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

XNET Wait (Interface Communicating) (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Waits for the interface to begin communication on the cluster.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

session in

The session to apply the wait.

datatype_icon

timeout

An input that specifies the maximum amount of time in seconds to wait.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Description

Waits for the interface to begin communication on the cluster. After the interface is started, the controller connects to the cluster and starts communication. This wait returns after communication with the cluster has been established.

spd-note-note
Note

For some buses (for example, CAN), the communication may occur within a few microseconds of starting the interface. For other buses, this could be delayed. An example of a bus where the communication time is delayed from the start time is FlexRay, where the interface must perform a startup routine that may take several cycles to complete. A FlexRay interface attempts integration with the remaining nodes in the cluster when it is started. If the FlexRay interface can coldstart, it sends out startup frames when started and synchronizes its clock with other startup nodes in the cluster. Once the FlexRay interface has successfully integrated, the interface is ready to start transmitting and receiving frames. Reading the XNET FlexRay interface Protocol Operation Control (POC) state, once the interface has successfully integrated, returns Normal-Active.

spd-note-note
Note

If a start trigger is configured for the interface, the interface start occurs after the start trigger is received.

The timeout parameter provides the maximum number of seconds to wait. The default value is 10 (10 seconds).

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics