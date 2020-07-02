XNET Wait (Interface Communicating) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Waits for the interface to begin communication on the cluster.
The session to apply the wait.
An input that specifies the maximum amount of time in seconds to wait.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Waits for the interface to begin communication on the cluster. After the interface is started, the controller connects to the cluster and starts communication. This wait returns after communication with the cluster has been established.
For some buses (for example, CAN), the communication may occur within a few microseconds of starting the interface. For other buses, this could be delayed. An example of a bus where the communication time is delayed from the start time is FlexRay, where the interface must perform a startup routine that may take several cycles to complete. A FlexRay interface attempts integration with the remaining nodes in the cluster when it is started. If the FlexRay interface can coldstart, it sends out startup frames when started and synchronizes its clock with other startup nodes in the cluster. Once the FlexRay interface has successfully integrated, the interface is ready to start transmitting and receiving frames. Reading the XNET FlexRay interface Protocol Operation Control (POC) state, once the interface has successfully integrated, returns Normal-Active.
The timeout parameter provides the maximum number of seconds to wait. The default value is 10 (10 seconds).
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application