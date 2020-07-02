XNET Read (State » Time » Trigger) (G Dataflow)

timeout

The time to wait for the rising edge of Time Trigger. The timeout is a LabVIEW relative time, represented as 64-bit floating-point in units of seconds.

If timeout is positive, XNET Read (State Time Trigger) waits for the rising edge of Time Trigger, then returns the timestamps for that edge. If the edge does not occur prior to the timeout, an error is returned.

If timeout is negative, XNET Read (State Time Trigger) waits indefinitely for the rising edge of Time Trigger.

If timeout is zero, XNET Read (State Time Trigger) does not wait and immediately returns the timestamps, which are zero (invalid) if the rising edge of Time Trigger has not occurred.

This input is optional. The default value is 10.0 (10 seconds).