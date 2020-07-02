XNET Read (State » Time » Trigger) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Reads the captured timestamp for an imported Time Trigger.
The session to read. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
The time to wait for the rising edge of Time Trigger. The timeout is a LabVIEW relative time, represented as 64-bit floating-point in units of seconds.
If timeout is positive, XNET Read (State Time Trigger) waits for the rising edge of Time Trigger, then returns the timestamps for that edge. If the edge does not occur prior to the timeout, an error is returned.
If timeout is negative, XNET Read (State Time Trigger) waits indefinitely for the rising edge of Time Trigger.
If timeout is zero, XNET Read (State Time Trigger) does not wait and immediately returns the timestamps, which are zero (invalid) if the rising edge of Time Trigger has not occurred.
This input is optional. The default value is 10.0 (10 seconds).
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Returns the timestamp of first rising edge of the imported Time Trigger since it was armed.
The timestamp is a LabVIEW absolute time, using the local timescale. If Time Trigger has not encountered a rising edge since it was armed, local time trigger returns zero (an invalid timestamp).
Contains the value of the Synced property at the time that both timestamps are acquired, to specify whether the network timestamp is synchronized to the network (true) or not (false).
When you use XNET Connect Terminals with destination terminal of TimeTrigger (i.e., imported), the Time Trigger captures absolute timestamps on the rising edge, and you read those timestamps using this node.
The imported Time Trigger is armed when you invoke XNET Connect Terminals, and Time Trigger is armed again on each subsequent invocation of XNET Read (State Time Trigger). After the Time Trigger is armed, the first rising edge after arming is captured for the subsequent XNET Read (State Time Trigger).
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application