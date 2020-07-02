XNET Read (State » Time » Start) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Reads the time when the session interface started its integration.
The session to read. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
An output that returns the interface start time as a LabVIEW absolute timestamp. If the interface is not started when XNET Read (State Time Start) is called, time start returns an invalid time (0).
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
You can use XNET Read (State Time Start) with any XNET session mode. Because the time is associated with the interface, it can apply to multiple sessions.
XNET Read (State Time Start) returns time as a LabVIEW absolute timestamp data type.
Your application typically starts the interface simply by calling XNET Read or XNET Write, because the XNET Session Auto Start? property is true by default. If you set Auto Start? to false, you start the interface using XNET Start. If you use XNET Connect Terminals to import a start trigger for the interface, all sessions for that interface wait for the trigger to occur before starting the interface.
Once the interface starts, this node captures and returns the time. Unless you connect a start trigger, this time generally is known, so this node may not be useful.
After the XNET interface starts, the communication controller begins to integrate with ECUs in the network. After this integration is complete, the time is captured and available using XNET Read (State Time Comm). That time often is useful for FlexRay, because it indicates the time when true communication began.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application