XNET Read (State » Time » Start) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

An output that returns the interface start time as a LabVIEW absolute timestamp. If the interface is not started when XNET Read (State Time Start) is called, time start returns an invalid time (0).

An output that is the same as session in , provided for use with subsequent nodes.

The session to read. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session.

Description

You can use XNET Read (State Time Start) with any XNET session mode. Because the time is associated with the interface, it can apply to multiple sessions.

XNET Read (State Time Start) returns time as a LabVIEW absolute timestamp data type.

Your application typically starts the interface simply by calling XNET Read or XNET Write, because the XNET Session Auto Start? property is true by default. If you set Auto Start? to false, you start the interface using XNET Start. If you use XNET Connect Terminals to import a start trigger for the interface, all sessions for that interface wait for the trigger to occur before starting the interface.

Once the interface starts, this node captures and returns the time. Unless you connect a start trigger, this time generally is known, so this node may not be useful.

After the XNET interface starts, the communication controller begins to integrate with ECUs in the network. After this integration is complete, the time is captured and available using XNET Read (State Time Comm). That time often is useful for FlexRay, because it indicates the time when true communication began.