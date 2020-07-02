XNET Read (State » Time » Comm) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Reads the time at which the session's interface completed its integration with the network cluster. This represents the time at which communication began.
The session to read. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
An output that returns the communication time of the interface as a LabVIEW absolute timestamp. If the interface is not communicating when this read is called, time communicating returns an invalid time (0).
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
You can use this XNET Read node with any XNET session mode. Because the time is associated with the interface, it can apply to multiple sessions.
This XNET Read node returns time as a LabVIEW absolute timestamp data type.
After your application starts the XNET interface hardware, the communication controller begins to integrate with ECUs in the network. The timestamp at which this integration starts is available using XNET Read (State Time Start). Once the XNET interface is fully integrated and communicating on the network (transmitting and receiving frames), this node captures and returns the time. For the CAN protocol, the time difference between Start and Communicating is very small. For the FlexRay protocol, the time difference can be many milliseconds due to factors such as clock synchronization and cycle length.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application