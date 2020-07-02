XNET Read (State » Time » Comm) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

An output that returns the communication time of the interface as a LabVIEW absolute timestamp. If the interface is not communicating when this read is called, time communicating returns an invalid time (0).

An output that is the same as session in , provided for use with subsequent nodes.

Description

You can use this XNET Read node with any XNET session mode. Because the time is associated with the interface, it can apply to multiple sessions.

This XNET Read node returns time as a LabVIEW absolute timestamp data type.

After your application starts the XNET interface hardware, the communication controller begins to integrate with ECUs in the network. The timestamp at which this integration starts is available using XNET Read (State Time Start). Once the XNET interface is fully integrated and communicating on the network (transmitting and receiving frames), this node captures and returns the time. For the CAN protocol, the time difference between Start and Communicating is very small. For the FlexRay protocol, the time difference can be many milliseconds due to factors such as clock synchronization and cycle length.