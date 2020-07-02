XNET Read (State » FlexRay » Statistics) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Reads statistics for FlexRay communication using an XNET session.
The session to read. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.
An output that returns a LabVIEW cluster that contains the statistical elements.
The number of syntax errors that have occurred on channel A since communication started. A syntax error occurs if:
The number of syntax errors that have occurred on channel B since communication started.
The number of content errors that have occurred on channel A since communication started. A content error occurs if:
The number of content errors that have occurred on channel B since communication started.
The number of slot boundary violations that have occurred on channel A since communication started. A slot boundary violation error occurs if the interface does not consider the channel to be idle at the boundary of a slot (either beginning or end).
The number of slot boundary violations that have occurred on channel B since communication started.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
You can use this XNET Read instance with any XNET session mode, as long as the session's interface is FlexRay. Because the state reflects the FlexRay interface, it can apply to multiple sessions.
Like other XNET Read instances, this node executes quickly, so it is appropriate for real-time loops. The statistical information is updated during the Network Idle Time (NIT) of each FlexRay cycle.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application