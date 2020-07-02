From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

XNET Read (State » FlexRay » Statistics) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Reads statistics for FlexRay communication using an XNET session.

datatype_icon

session in

The session to read. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.

datatype_icon

FlexRay statistics

An output that returns a LabVIEW cluster that contains the statistical elements.

datatype_icon

num syntax error ch A

The number of syntax errors that have occurred on channel A since communication started. A syntax error occurs if:

  • A node starts transmitting while the channel is not in the idle state.
  • There is a decoding error.
  • A frame is decoded in the symbol window or in the network idle time.
  • A symbol is decoded in the static segment, dynamic segment, or network idle time.
  • A frame is received within the slot after reception of a semantically correct frame (two frames in one slot).
  • Two or more symbols are received within the symbol window.
datatype_icon

num syntax error ch B

The number of syntax errors that have occurred on channel B since communication started.

datatype_icon

num content error ch A

The number of content errors that have occurred on channel A since communication started. A content error occurs if:

  • In a static segment, the payload length of a frame does not match the global cluster property.
  • In a static segment, the Startup indicator (bit) is 1 while the Sync indicator is 0.
  • A frame ID encoded in the frame header does not match the current slot.
  • A cycle count encoded in the frame’s header does not match the current cycle count.
  • In a dynamic segment, the Sync indicator is 1.
  • In a dynamic segment, the Startup indicator is 1.
  • In a dynamic segment, the Null indicator is 0.
datatype_icon

num content error ch B

The number of content errors that have occurred on channel B since communication started.

datatype_icon

num slot boundary violation ch A

The number of slot boundary violations that have occurred on channel A since communication started. A slot boundary violation error occurs if the interface does not consider the channel to be idle at the boundary of a slot (either beginning or end).

datatype_icon

num slot boundary violation ch B

The number of slot boundary violations that have occurred on channel B since communication started.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Description

You can use this XNET Read instance with any XNET session mode, as long as the session's interface is FlexRay. Because the state reflects the FlexRay interface, it can apply to multiple sessions.

Like other XNET Read instances, this node executes quickly, so it is appropriate for real-time loops. The statistical information is updated during the Network Idle Time (NIT) of each FlexRay cycle.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

