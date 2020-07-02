XNET Read (State » J1939 Comm) (G Dataflow)

fault code

A parameter that returns a numeric code you can use to obtain a description of the fault. If fault? is false, the fault code is 0.

A fault is an error that occurs asynchronously to the NI-XNET nodes your application calls. The fault cause may be related to CAN communication, but it also can be related to XNET hardware, such as a fault in the onboard processor. Although faults are extremely rare, XNET Read (State J1939 Comm) provides a detection method distinct from the error out of NI-XNET nodes, yet easy to use alongside the common practice of checking the communication state.

To obtain a fault description, wire the fault code into the LabVIEW Simple Error Handler error code input and view the resulting message. You also can bundle the fault code into a LabVIEW error cluster as the code element and use front panel features to view the error description.