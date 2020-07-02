XNET Read (Signal » XY) (G Dataflow)

data

An output that returns an array of LabVIEW clusters. Each array element corresponds to a signal configured for the session. The order of signals in the array corresponds to the order in the session list.

Each cluster contains two arrays, one for timestamp and one for value. For each signal, the size of the timestamp and value arrays always is the same, such that it represents a single array of timestamp/value pairs.

Each timestamp/value pair represents a value from a received frame. When signals exist in different frames, the array sizes may be different from one cluster (signal) to another.

When you use this instance with a session of Signal Input Single-Point Mode, time limit and number to read are ignored, and the timestamp and value arrays always contain only one element per signal. This effectively returns a single pair of timestamp and value for every signal.

timestamp The array of LabVIEW timestamps, one for each frame received that contains the signal. Each timestamp represents the absolute time when the XNET interface received the frame (end of frame), accurate to microseconds.