XNET Read (Frame » Raw) (G Dataflow)

number to read

The number of bytes (U8) desired. This number does not represent the number of frames to read. As encoded in raw data, each frame can vary in length. Therefore, the number represents the maximum raw bytes to read, not the number of frames.

Standard CAN and LIN frames are always 24 bytes in length. If you want to read a specific number of frames, multiply that number by 24.

CAN FD and FlexRay frames vary in length. For example, if you pass number to read of 91, the data might return 80 bytes, within which the first 24 bytes encode the first frame, and the next 56 bytes encode the second frame.

If number to read is positive (or 0), the data array size is no greater than this number. The minimum size for a single frame is 24 bytes.

If number to read is negative (typically -1), all available raw data is returned. If number to read is negative, you must use a timeout of 0.

This input is optional. The default value is -1.

If the session mode is Frame Input Single-Point, set number to read to -1. This ensures that XNET Read (Frame Raw) can return the current value of all session frames.