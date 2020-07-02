XNET Read (Frame » FlexRay) (G Dataflow)

number to read

The number of frame values desired. If number to read is positive (or 0), the data array size is no greater than this number.

If number to read is negative (typically -1), all available frame values are returned. If number to read is negative, you must use a timeout of 0.

This input is optional. The default value is -1.

If the session mode is Frame Input Single-Point, set number to read to either -1 or the number of frames in the sessions list. This ensures that XNET Read (Frame FlexRay) can return the current value of all session frames.