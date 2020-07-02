XNET Read (Frame » Ethernet) (G Dataflow)

timeout

The time to wait for number to read frame values to become available.

The timeout is a LabVIEW relative time, represented as 64-bit floating-point in units of seconds.

If timeout is positive, XNET Read (Frame Ethernet) waits for number to read frame values, then returns that number. If the values do not arrive prior to the timeout, an error is returned.

If timeout is negative, XNET Read (Frame Ethernet) waits indefinitely for number to read frame values.

If timeout is zero, XNET Read (Frame Ethernet) does not wait and immediately returns all available frame values up to the limit specified by number to read.

This input is optional. The default value is 0.0.