XNET Future Time Trigger (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

An output that is the same as session in , provided for use with subsequent nodes.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

timescale specifies the timescale that is used with the Time Trigger.

when provides the future timestamp at which the exported Time Trigger terminal will transition from low to high. The Time Trigger generates a pulse (low to high followed by high to low). The timestamp is a LabVIEW absolute time, using the timescale specified in the timescale input. The default value uses a special value of zero, which will pulse the Time Trigger immediately.

The session to read. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session. The session mode must be Frame Input Stream, Frame Input Queued, or Frame Input Single-Point.

Description

When you use the XNET Connect Terminals with source terminal of TimeTrigger (i.e., exported), the destination terminal is set low. This XNET Future Time Trigger VI provides a future timestamp for the exported Time Trigger to generate a pulse (low to high followed by high to low).

If you provide a when timestamp that cannot be generated (e.g., in the past, or too soon in the future for XNET to handle), this VI returns an error.

If you invoke the XNET Future Time Trigger VI while a previous invocation of the XNET Future Time Trigger VI is pending, an error is returned; future timestamps are not queued.

An invocation of XNET Future Time Trigger VI is canceled if you disconnect the exported Time Trigger (for example, by using XNET Disconnect Terminals or XNET Close, or by stopping execution of your top-level VI).