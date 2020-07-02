From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

XNET Future Time Trigger (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Provides the future timestamp for an exported Time Trigger.

datatype_icon

session in

The session to read. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session. The session mode must be Frame Input Stream, Frame Input Queued, or Frame Input Single-Point.

datatype_icon

when

when provides the future timestamp at which the exported Time Trigger terminal will transition from low to high. The Time Trigger generates a pulse (low to high followed by high to low). The timestamp is a LabVIEW absolute time, using the timescale specified in the timescale input. The default value uses a special value of zero, which will pulse the Time Trigger immediately.

datatype_icon

timescale

timescale specifies the timescale that is used with the Time Trigger.

The default value is Local Time (0).

Name Value Description
Local Time 0 This is the local timescale of the XNET hardware (such as the PXI backplane clock).
Network Time 1 This is the network timescale (time sync protocol such as IEEE Std 802.11AS).
datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

An output that is the same as session in, provided for use with subsequent nodes.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Description

When you use the XNET Connect Terminals with source terminal of TimeTrigger (i.e., exported), the destination terminal is set low. This XNET Future Time Trigger VI provides a future timestamp for the exported Time Trigger to generate a pulse (low to high followed by high to low).

If you provide a when timestamp that cannot be generated (e.g., in the past, or too soon in the future for XNET to handle), this VI returns an error.

If you invoke the XNET Future Time Trigger VI while a previous invocation of the XNET Future Time Trigger VI is pending, an error is returned; future timestamps are not queued.

An invocation of XNET Future Time Trigger VI is canceled if you disconnect the exported Time Trigger (for example, by using XNET Disconnect Terminals or XNET Close, or by stopping execution of your top-level VI).

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

