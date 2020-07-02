From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

XNET Disconnect Terminals (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Disconnects terminals on the XNET interface.

datatype_icon

session in

The session to use for the connection. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session.

datatype_icon

source terminal

The connection source.

datatype_icon

destination terminal

The connection destination.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

session out

A duplicate of session in, provided for simpler wiring.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Description

This node disconnects a specific pair of source/destination terminals previously connected with XNET Connect Terminals.

When the final session for a given interface is cleared (either by the node going idle or by explicit calls to XNET Clear), NI-XNET automatically disconnects all terminal connections for that interface. Therefore, XNET Disconnect Terminals is not required for most applications.

This node typically is used to change terminal connections dynamically while an application is running. To disconnect a terminal, you first must stop the interface using XNET Stop node with the Interface Only scope. Then you can call XNET Disconnect Terminals and XNET Connect Terminals to adjust terminal connections. Finally, you can call XNET Start with the Interface Only scope to restart the interface.

You can disconnect only a terminal that has been previously connected. Attempting to disconnect a nonconnected terminal results in an error.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

