XNET Disconnect Terminals (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

The session to use for the connection. This session is selected from the LabVIEW project or returned from XNET Create Session.

Description

This node disconnects a specific pair of source/destination terminals previously connected with XNET Connect Terminals.

When the final session for a given interface is cleared (either by the node going idle or by explicit calls to XNET Clear), NI-XNET automatically disconnects all terminal connections for that interface. Therefore, XNET Disconnect Terminals is not required for most applications.

This node typically is used to change terminal connections dynamically while an application is running. To disconnect a terminal, you first must stop the interface using XNET Stop node with the Interface Only scope. Then you can call XNET Disconnect Terminals and XNET Connect Terminals to adjust terminal connections. Finally, you can call XNET Start with the Interface Only scope to restart the interface.

You can disconnect only a terminal that has been previously connected. Attempting to disconnect a nonconnected terminal results in an error.