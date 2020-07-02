XNET Database Save (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

A copy of the database in parameter. You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.

An input that contains the pathname to the FIBEX file or is empty (saves to the original filepath).

Description

This node saves the XNET database current state to a FIBEX 3.1.1 file. The file extension must be .xml. If the target file exists, it is overwritten.

XNET saves to the FIBEX file only features that XNET sessions use to communicate on the network. If the original file was created using non-XNET software, the target file may be missing details from the original file. For example, NI-XNET supports only linear scaling. If the original FIBEX file used a rational equation that cannot be expressed as a linear scaling, XNET converts this to a linear scaling with factor 1.0 and offset 0.0.

If filepath is empty, the file is saved to the same FIBEX file specified when opened. If opened as a file path, it uses that file path. If opened as an alias, it uses the file path registered for that alias.