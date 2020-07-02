XNET Database Save (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.
Saves the open database to a FIBEX 3.1.1 file.
The I/O name of the database.
An input that contains the pathname to the FIBEX file or is empty (saves to the original filepath).
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
A copy of the database in parameter. You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
This node saves the XNET database current state to a FIBEX 3.1.1 file. The file extension must be .xml. If the target file exists, it is overwritten.
XNET saves to the FIBEX file only features that XNET sessions use to communicate on the network. If the original file was created using non-XNET software, the target file may be missing details from the original file. For example, NI-XNET supports only linear scaling. If the original FIBEX file used a rational equation that cannot be expressed as a linear scaling, XNET converts this to a linear scaling with factor 1.0 and offset 0.0.
If filepath is empty, the file is saved to the same FIBEX file specified when opened. If opened as a file path, it uses that file path. If opened as an alias, it uses the file path registered for that alias.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application