From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

XNET Database Save (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Saves the open database to a FIBEX 3.1.1 file.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

database in

The I/O name of the database.

datatype_icon

filepath

An input that contains the pathname to the FIBEX file or is empty (saves to the original filepath).

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

database out

A copy of the database in parameter. You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Description

This node saves the XNET database current state to a FIBEX 3.1.1 file. The file extension must be .xml. If the target file exists, it is overwritten.

XNET saves to the FIBEX file only features that XNET sessions use to communicate on the network. If the original file was created using non-XNET software, the target file may be missing details from the original file. For example, NI-XNET supports only linear scaling. If the original FIBEX file used a rational equation that cannot be expressed as a linear scaling, XNET converts this to a linear scaling with factor 1.0 and offset 0.0.

If filepath is empty, the file is saved to the same FIBEX file specified when opened. If opened as a file path, it uses that file path. If opened as an alias, it uses the file path registered for that alias.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics