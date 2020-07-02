XNET Database Merge (XNET Database Merge (LIN Schedule)) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

A copy of target cluster in . You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.

An input added to the source cluster name if an element with the same name exists in the target cluster.

An input that defines the merging behavior if the target cluster already contains elements with the same name.

The I/O name of the LIN schedule to be merged into the target cluster.

The I/O name of the cluster where the source cluster is merged.

An input used to split the merging process into parts (for example, to display a progress bar).

Description

This node merges a LIN schedule with all schedule entries to the target cluster. Frames referenced in the schedule entries should be merged before merging the LIN schedule; otherwise, the reference get lost.

If the source LIN schedule name was not used in the target cluster, this node copies the source LIN schedule with the entries to the target. If a LIN schedule with the same name exists in the target cluster, you can avoid name collisions by specifying the prefix to be added to the name.

If a LIN schedule with the same name exists in the target cluster, the merge behavior depends on the copy mode input:

Copy using source: The target LIN schedule with entries is removed from the target cluster and replaced by the source objects.

The target LIN schedule with entries is removed from the target cluster and replaced by the source objects. Copy using destination: The source LIN schedule is ignored (the target cluster schedule with entries remains unchanged).

The source LIN schedule is ignored (the target cluster schedule with entries remains unchanged). Merge using source: This adds schedule entries from the source schedule at the end of the destination schedule table. The copied entries become new names, so all entry names in the schedule are unique. The source schedule properties replace the target schedule properties (comment, priority, run mode).

This adds schedule entries from the source schedule at the end of the destination schedule table. The copied entries become new names, so all entry names in the schedule are unique. The source schedule properties replace the target schedule properties (comment, priority, run mode). Merge using destination: This adds schedule entries from the source schedule at the end of the destination schedule table. The copied entries become new names, so all entry names in the schedule are unique. The target schedule properties (comment, priority, run mode) remain unchanged.

Example

Target LIN schedule LS1(v1) has entries e1, e2. Source LIN schedule LS1(v2) has entries e3, e4.

(v1) and (v2) are two versions of one object with same name but with different properties.