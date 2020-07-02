XNET Database Get DBC Attribute (Signal) (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Reads the attribute value, attribute enumeration, defined attributes, or signal value table from a DBC file.
The mode specification of this node. Depending on this value, the node returns the following data:
The signal.
The attribute name.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
A copy of the signal in parameter. You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.
The attribute value.
An output that indicates that a default value is used instead of a specific value for this object. DBC files define a default value for an attribute with the given name, and then specific values for particular objects. If the specific value for an object is not defined, the default value is returned. is default? has no meaning if the mode parameter is not 0 (refer to the mode description above).
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Depending on the mode parameter, this node reads an attribute value, attribute enumeration, list of existing attributes, or value table of a signal from a DBC file. Refer to the mode input description for details.
Attributes are supported for the following object types:
Databases other than DBC do not support attributes. Attributes are not saved to a FIBEX file when you open and save a DBC file.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application