XNET Database Get DBC Attribute (Cluster) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Reads the attribute value, attribute enumeration, defined attributes, or signal value table from a DBC file.

mode

The mode specification of this node. Depending on this value, the node returns the following data:

  • Mode 0: Get Attribute Value: For a given object (for example, a signal), the node returns the attribute value assigned to the object. The attribute values always are returned as text in attribute text. The DBC specification also allows defining other data types, such as integer or float. If necessary, you can convert the data to a number by using, for example, the Scan From String node in the String palette. If the attribute is defined as an enumeration of text strings, the attribute value returned here is the index to the enumeration list, which you can retrieve using Mode 1 of the node.
  • Mode 1: Get Enumeration: For a given attribute name, the node returns the enumeration text table as a comma-separated string in attribute text. Because for a given attribute name, the enumeration is the same for all objects of the same type, object in can point to any object with the given class (object in specifies the class). If no enumeration is defined for an attribute, the node returns an empty string.
  • Mode 2: Get Attribute Name List: Returns all attribute names defined for the given object type as a comma-separated string. object in can point to any object in the database of the given class (object in specifies the object class). attribute name is ignored (it should be set to empty string).
  • Mode 3: Get Signal Value Table: This is valid only when object in points to a signal. attribute name is ignored (it should be set to empty string). If the given signal contains a value table, the function returns a comma-separated list in the form [value,string]{,<value>,<string>}. The list contains any number of corresponding value,string pairs. If no value table is defined for the signal, the result is an empty string.
cluster in

The cluster.

attribute name

The attribute name.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

cluster out

A copy of the cluster in parameter. You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.

attribute text

The attribute value.

is default?

An output that indicates that a default value is used instead of a specific value for this object. DBC files define a default value for an attribute with the given name, and then specific values for particular objects. If the specific value for an object is not defined, the default value is returned. is default? has no meaning if the mode parameter is not 0 (refer to the mode description above).

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Description

Depending on the mode parameter, this node reads an attribute value, attribute enumeration, list of existing attributes, or value table of a signal from a DBC file. Refer to the mode input description for details.

Attributes are supported for the following object types:

  • Cluster (DBC file: network attribute)
  • Frame (DBC file: message attribute)
  • Signal (DBC file: signal attribute)
  • ECU (DBC file: node attribute)

Databases other than DBC do not support attributes. Attributes are not saved to a FIBEX file when you open and save a DBC file.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

