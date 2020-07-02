XNET Database Get DBC Attribute (Cluster) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

An output that indicates that a default value is used instead of a specific value for this object. DBC files define a default value for an attribute with the given name, and then specific values for particular objects. If the specific value for an object is not defined, the default value is returned. is default? has no meaning if the mode parameter is not 0 (refer to the mode description above).

A copy of the cluster in parameter. You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The mode specification of this node. Depending on this value, the node returns the following data:

Depending on the mode parameter, this node reads an attribute value, attribute enumeration, list of existing attributes, or value table of a signal from a DBC file. Refer to the mode input description for details.

Attributes are supported for the following object types:

Cluster (DBC file: network attribute)

Frame (DBC file: message attribute)

Signal (DBC file: signal attribute)

ECU (DBC file: node attribute)

Databases other than DBC do not support attributes. Attributes are not saved to a FIBEX file when you open and save a DBC file.