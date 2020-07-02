From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

We appreciate your patience as we improve our online experience.

Home Support NI Product Manuals NI-XNET 20.1 Manual

Table Of Contents

XNET Database Deploy (G Dataflow)

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Deploys a database to a remote LabVIEW Real-Time (RT) target.

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

IP address

The target IP address.

datatype_icon

alias

An input that provides the database alias name. To deploy a database text file, first add an alias using XNET Database Add Alias.

datatype_icon

wait for complete?

An input that determines whether the node returns directly or waits until the entire transmission is completed.

datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

percent complete

An output that indicates the deployment progress.

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Description

This node transfers an optimized binary image of the database to the LabVIEW RT target. After deploying the database, you can use the alias name in any node for the Windows host and the LabVIEW RT target.

This node is supported on Windows only. LabVIEW RT database deployments are managed remotely from Windows.

This node must access the remote LabVIEW RT target from Windows, so IP address must specify a valid IP address for the LabVIEW RT target. You can find this IP address using MAX or nodes in the LabVIEW Real-Time palettes.

If the LabVIEW RT target access is password protected, use the following syntax for the IP address to deploy an alias: [user:password@]IPaddress.

Remote file transfer can take a few seconds, especially when the RT target is far away.

If wait for complete? is true, this node waits for the entire transfer to complete, then returns. error out reflects the deployment status, and percent complete is 100.

If wait for complete? is false, this node transfers a portion of the database and returns before it is complete. For an incomplete transfer, error out returns success, and percent complete is less than 100. You can use percent complete to display transfer progress on your front panel. You must call XNET Database Deploy in a loop until percent complete is returned as 100, at which time error out reflects the entire deployment status.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

Recently Viewed Topics