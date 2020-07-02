XNET Database Deploy (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Deploys a database to a remote LabVIEW Real-Time (RT) target.
The target IP address.
An input that provides the database alias name. To deploy a database text file, first add an alias using XNET Database Add Alias.
An input that determines whether the node returns directly or waits until the entire transmission is completed.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
An output that indicates the deployment progress.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
This node transfers an optimized binary image of the database to the LabVIEW RT target. After deploying the database, you can use the alias name in any node for the Windows host and the LabVIEW RT target.
This node is supported on Windows only. LabVIEW RT database deployments are managed remotely from Windows.
This node must access the remote LabVIEW RT target from Windows, so IP address must specify a valid IP address for the LabVIEW RT target. You can find this IP address using MAX or nodes in the LabVIEW Real-Time palettes.
If the LabVIEW RT target access is password protected, use the following syntax for the IP address to deploy an alias: [user:password@]IPaddress.
Remote file transfer can take a few seconds, especially when the RT target is far away.
If wait for complete? is true, this node waits for the entire transfer to complete, then returns. error out reflects the deployment status, and percent complete is 100.
If wait for complete? is false, this node transfers a portion of the database and returns before it is complete. For an incomplete transfer, error out returns success, and percent complete is less than 100. You can use percent complete to display transfer progress on your front panel. You must call XNET Database Deploy in a loop until percent complete is returned as 100, at which time error out reflects the entire deployment status.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application