XNET Database Create Object (Subframe) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Creates a new XNET subframe.

frame in

The frame parent object.

subframe name

The name of the subframe to create. The name must be unique for all subframes in a frame. Lowercase letters, uppercase letters, numbers, and the underscore (_) are valid characters for the name. The space ( ), period (.), and other special characters are not supported within the name. The name must begin with a letter (uppercase or lowercase) or underscore, and not a number. The name is limited to 128 characters.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

frame out

A copy of the frame in parameter. You can use this parameter to wire the node to subsequent nodes.

subframe out

The I/O name of the newly created subframe object.

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Description

This node creates an XNET subframe object. It is an instance of XNET Database Create Object.

The subframe name input becomes the Name (Short) property of the created object.

The subframe object is created and remains in memory until the database is closed. This node does not change the open database file on disk. To save the newly created object to the file, use XNET Database Save.

A subframe defines the multiplexer value for all dynamic signals in this subframe. Dynamic signals within a subframe inherit the multiplexer value from the subframe parent.

In NI-CAN, a subframe was called a mode.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

