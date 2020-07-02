XNET Database Create Object (Subframe) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

The I/O name of the newly created subframe object.

A copy of the frame in parameter. You can use this parameter to wire the node to subsequent nodes.

The name of the subframe to create. The name must be unique for all subframes in a frame. Lowercase letters, uppercase letters, numbers, and the underscore (_) are valid characters for the name. The space ( ), period (.), and other special characters are not supported within the name. The name must begin with a letter (uppercase or lowercase) or underscore, and not a number. The name is limited to 128 characters.

Description

This node creates an XNET subframe object. It is an instance of XNET Database Create Object.

The subframe name input becomes the Name (Short) property of the created object.

The subframe object is created and remains in memory until the database is closed. This node does not change the open database file on disk. To save the newly created object to the file, use XNET Database Save.

A subframe defines the multiplexer value for all dynamic signals in this subframe. Dynamic signals within a subframe inherit the multiplexer value from the subframe parent.

In NI-CAN, a subframe was called a mode.