XNET Database Create Object (Cluster) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

A copy of the database in parameter. You can use this output to wire the node to subsequent nodes.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Lowercase letters, uppercase letters, numbers, and the underscore (_) are valid characters for the name. The space ( ), period (.), and other special characters are not supported within the name. The name must begin with a letter (uppercase or lowercase) or underscore, and not a number. The name is limited to 128 characters.

The name of the cluster to create. The name must be unique for all clusters in a database.

The parent database object. database in can be an existing file. You can create a new database in memory by specifying :memory: for database in and create an entire hierarchy of objects in memory, without using a file on the disk.

Description

This node creates an XNET cluster object. It is an instance of XNET Database Create Object.

The cluster name input becomes the Name (Short) property of the created object. This is distinct from the string contained within cluster out, which uses the syntax described in XNET Cluster I/O Name.

The cluster object is created and remains in memory until the database is closed. This node does not change the open database file on disk. To save the newly created object to the file, use XNET Database Save.