XNET Database Create Object (Cluster) (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: September 16, 2019

Creates a new XNET cluster.

database in

The parent database object. database in can be an existing file. You can create a new database in memory by specifying :memory: for database in and create an entire hierarchy of objects in memory, without using a file on the disk.

cluster name

The name of the cluster to create. The name must be unique for all clusters in a database.

Lowercase letters, uppercase letters, numbers, and the underscore (_) are valid characters for the name. The space ( ), period (.), and other special characters are not supported within the name. The name must begin with a letter (uppercase or lowercase) or underscore, and not a number. The name is limited to 128 characters.

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Description

This node creates an XNET cluster object. It is an instance of XNET Database Create Object.

The cluster name input becomes the Name (Short) property of the created object. This is distinct from the string contained within cluster out, which uses the syntax described in XNET Cluster I/O Name.

The cluster object is created and remains in memory until the database is closed. This node does not change the open database file on disk. To save the newly created object to the file, use XNET Database Save.

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

