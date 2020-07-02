XNET Database Close (ECU) (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

An input that indicates that all open database objects will be closed. This is the default.

Description

This node closes an ECU object from a database (or all database objects). It is an instance of XNET Database Close.

To simplify the task of closing all database objects you opened, you can use the close all? parameter set to true (default); otherwise, only the single database object wired in is closed.

Database objects are closed automatically when the top-level node terminates, so using this node is optional. However, you may want to close database objects to free their memory prior to starting a session. You can use this node to do this.