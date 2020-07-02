XNET Database Add Alias (G Dataflow)

From 1:00 AM - 02:00 AM CST on Saturday, July 4, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.
Adds a new alias to a database file.
An input that sets the default FD baud rate for a CAN database that does not internally specify the FD baud rate.
An input that provides the default baud rate, used when filepath refers to a CANdb database (.dbc) or an NI-CAN database (.ncd). These database formats are specific to CAN and do not specify a cluster baud rate. Use this default baud rate to specify a default CAN baud rate to use with this alias. If filepath refers to a FIBEX database (.xml) or LIN LDF file, the default baud rate parameter is ignored. The FIBEX and LDF database formats require a valid baud rate for every cluster, and NI-XNET uses that baud rate as the default.
An input that is applicable only to a database with a J1939 application protocol, and sets whether the API should ignore the application protocol and process J1939 frames as raw CAN frames (True), or process them as J1939 frames (False).
An input that provides the desired alias name. Unlike the name of other XNET database objects, the alias name can use special characters such as space and dash. Commas are not allowed in the alias name, because XNET Database Get List parses the alias list as a comma-separated list of strings. If the alias name already exists, this node changes the previous filepath to the specified filepath.
An input that provides the path to the CANdb, FIBEX, or LDF file. Commas are not allowed in the alias name, because XNET Database Get List parses the alias list as a comma-separated list of strings.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
NI-XNET uses alias names for database files. The alias names provide a shorter name for display and allow for changes to the file system without changing the application.
This node is supported on Windows only.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application