XNET Convert (Signal to Frame » Raw) (G Dataflow)

frame data

An output that returns an array of bytes. The raw bytes encode one or more frames using the raw frame format.

This frame format is the same for read and write of raw data, and it is also used for log file examples.

The data always returns complete frames.

For information about which elements of the raw frame are applicable, refer to the frame read for the protocol in use (XNET Convert (Signal to Frame CAN), XNET Convert (Signal to Frame FlexRay), or XNET Convert (Signal to Frame LIN)).