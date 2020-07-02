XNET Connect Terminals (G Dataflow)

NI-XNET does not automatically reserve PXI trigger lines. Driving the same line from two devices may cause hardware damage. Before configuring a PXI trigger line as a destination terminal , reserve it through the PXI chassis properties in NI Measurement & Automation Explorer.

The default (disconnected) state of this destination means the start trigger occurs when XNET Start is invoked with the scope set to either Normal or Interface Only. Alternately, if Auto Start? is enabled, reading or writing to a session may start the interface.

You can route the start trigger of another XNET or DAQ card to ensure that sampling begins at the same time on both cards. For example, you can synchronize with an M-Series DAQ MIO card by routing the AI start trigger of the MIO card to a RTSI line and then routing the same PXI Trigger line with StartTrigger as the destination terminal on the XNET card.

Selects the start trigger, which is the event that allows the interface to begin communication. The start trigger occurs on the first source terminal low-to-high transition. The start trigger is the same for all sessions using a given interface. This causes the Start Interface transition to occur.

MasterTimebase