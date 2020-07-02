XNET Blink (G Dataflow)

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

An output that is the same as interface in , provided for use with subsequent nodes.

Both LEDs blink green (not red). The blinking rate is approximately three times per second.

Description

Each XNET device contains one or two physical ports. Each port is labeled on the hardware as Port 1 or Port 2. The XNET device also provides two LEDs per port. For a two-port board, LEDs 1 and 2 are assigned to Port 1, and LEDs 3 and 4 are assigned to physical Port 2.

When your application uses multiple XNET devices, this node helps to identify each interface to associate its software behavior (LabVIEW code) to its hardware connection (port). Prior to running your XNET sessions, you can call this node to blink the interface LEDs.

For example, if you have a system with three PCI CAN cards, each with two ports, you can use this node to blink the LEDs for interface CAN4, to identify it among the six CAN ports.

The LEDs of each port support two states:

Identification: Blink LEDs to identify the physical port assigned to the interface.

Blink LEDs to identify the physical port assigned to the interface.

Identification LED State

You can use XNET Blink only in the Identification state. If you call this node while one or more XNET sessions for the interface are open (created), it returns an error, because the port's LEDs are in the In Use state.

In Use LED State

When you create an XNET session for the interface, the LEDs for that physical port transition to the In Use state. If you called XNET Blink previously to enable blinking for identification, that LED behavior no longer applies. The In Use LED state remains until all XNET sessions are cleared. This typically occurs when all LabVIEW nodes are no longer running. The patterns that appear on the LEDs while In Use are documented in LEDs.