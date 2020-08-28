Troubleshooting Problems with Installing, Updating, Repairing, or Removing NI Software

Package Manager asks you to allow removal of packages you did not select. A product installed on your system depends on the item you are trying to remove. Click Allow Removal to remove the product along with all of its dependencies, or click Cancel to cancel the removal.

The item you are trying to install or update conflicts with a product installed on your system. Click Allow Removal to remove the conflicting product and install/update the requested items, or click Cancel to cancel the installation/update.

Package Manager found some problems with your request. Your request contains conflicts or dependencies that Package Manager cannot resolve. Review your request for problems, modify your request, and try again.

Your request contains a locked package.

Your request contains a package that is not available.

Your request contains one or more packages that are incompatible with your operating system.

The BROWSE PRODUCTS tab is not visible. Package Manager is not configured to show available products. Click »GENERAL Show the BROWSE PRODUCTS tab and auto-register product feeds checkbox.

You are unable to install, update, or repair software. You may not be connected to the Internet. You must have an Internet connection if the software you are installing, updating, or repairing is sourced online or on a network server. Check your Internet and network server connections. If the problem persists, check the log files located at <localappdata>\National Instruments\NI Package Manager\Logs or contact NI for further assistance.

The specified source location is inaccessible. Ensure the source location is accessible or try again.

You are encountering an MSI failure. Reboot the machine and try again.

You are using an outdated version of Package Manager. Download the latest version of Package Manager from ni.com/downloads.

You are having trouble detecting or using your hardware within your newly installed product. You may have deselected Disable Windows fast startup during the installation process. See this KnowledgeBase article for more information.

You are missing support or functionality that you expected to be installed with your product. You may have declined to install additional software that Package Manager recommended during the installation of your product. To install the items you declined, open the INSTALLED tab, hover over your product, click (Install or remove related packages), and follow the instructions to select items and install.