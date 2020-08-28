Package Distribution

To distribute packages, you can deliver individual package files to recipients, or you can create a feed to which recipients subscribe.

A feed is a collection of package files that includes a manifest containing information on the included packages. The packages in a feed satisfy all dependencies required for the installation of an application. NI recommends using feeds when distributing multiple packages that have dependencies on one another. With feeds, you can create a single location where you host and maintain all packages intended for end user access.

You can use Package Manager to create and manage a feed for small-scale distributions, such as hosting a feed on a network file server. For large-scale distributions where you need to provide granular user permissions and roles for managing feeds, you can use SystemLink.