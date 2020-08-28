Package Components

A package is comprised of a root directory containing subdirectories, payload files, and configuration files that define the
result of the package's installation on the target system.
|Component
|Details
|control subdirectory
|
Contains the control file.
The control file contains metadata describing properties and relationships of the package, such as its name, version, type,
and dependencies.
-
Package Manager generates the package according to the metadata in the control file.
-
The control file is a text file without an extension.
-
You declare whether a package is a File package or WinInst package in the control file by assigning the appropriate value
to the
XB-Plugin attribute.
|data subdirectory
|
Contains the payload you intend to distribute with your package. Depending on whether you build a File package or WinInst
package, some of the data subdirectory contents will differ.
|
File packages contain the following items:
-
Root directories—the structure you create for these directories determines where Package Manager installs payload items.
-
(Optional) Instructions file—provides instructions for running any included executables and creates shortcuts to files on
the target system.
|
WinInst packages contain the following items:
-
One or more .msi files—each MSI is automatically found and executed in ascending ASCII order according to its file name unless
you provide an instructions file to customize the execution.
-
(Optional) Instructions file—customizes the execution of the MSIs and specifies conditions for running executables.
|debian-binary file
|Declares conformity to the Debian standard.