Instructions XML for WinInst Packages

The optional Instructions XML file you create provides Package Manager with instructions for customized execution of MSIs
and executables.
WinInst packages without an instructions file run all MSIs in ascending ASCII order by file name.
The instructions XML file consists of a root
<instructions>
element with three child elements. Each child element is optional.
-
<upgrade>
-
<msis>
-
<customExecutes>
Name the instructions XML file
instructions, omit the extension, and place it in the root of the
data directory of a WinInst package.
The following text is an example instructions file for a WinInst package.
<instructions>
<upgrade>clean</upgrade>
<msis>
<msi name="Setup.msi">
<property name="ADDLOCAL" value="ALL"/>
<langFile language="de">transform1.mst</langFile>
<langFile language="fr">transform2.mst;transform3.mst</langFile>
<langFile language="ja">transform4.mst</langFile>
<langFile language="ko">transform5.mst</langFile>
<langFile language="zh-CN">transform6.mst</langFile>
</msi>
<msi name="Setup64.msi">
<property name="ADDLOCAL" value="ALL"/>
</msi>
</msis>
<customExecutes>
<customExecute/>
</customExecutes>
</instructions>
<upgrade> Element
The
<upgrade> element specifies how a package upgrades a previous version of itself.
The following enum values are valid inside the
<upgrade> tags:
|Value
|Description
|Example
|clean
|Package Manager removes the old version of the package before installing the new version of the package. This is the default
behavior when the element value is blank.
|<upgrade>clean</upgrade>
|native
|Package Manager installs the new version of the package before removing the old version of the package. (The MSI performs
its native upgrade behavior.)
|<upgrade>native</upgrade>
<msis> Element
The
<msis> element provides a list of MSI files in the package.
<msis> contains the
<msi> child element.
Package Manager runs the MSIs in the order in which you include them in the list. If you do not list any MSIs here, Package
Manager runs all MSIs in the package data directory in no particular order and without conditions, properties, or transforms.
Package Manager will ignore 64-bit MSIs on a 32-bit OS.
Note
When you list any MSIs within the
<msis> element, Package Manager runs only the MSIs you include on the list and ignores any other MSIs in the package data directory.
<msi> Element
The
<msi> element represents one MSI in the package, along with conditions for running the MSI, properties to set to the MSI, and transforms
to apply to the MSI.
The
<msi> element is optional in the Instructions file, but you can include as many as needed for your package. List MSIs using one
<msi> element for each MSI.
<msi> contains the
<property> element.
It has the following attributes:
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Required
|Description
|Examples
|name
|string
|Yes
|
-
Specifies the path to the MSI, relative from the root of the
data directory, including its file name.
-
The path value is case sensitive.
|<msi name="temp\example.msi"/>
|condition
|WinInst Condition
|No
|
-
Specifies an MSI condition for Package Manager to evaluate before installing the MSI.
-
The value must be a valid MSI condition string. To include quotes in a condition, use single quotes.
-
If you specify a condition, you must include a
Depends relationship in your control file that declares a dependency on the
ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version you require.
-
Package Manager will install the MSI only on a system where the statement evaluates to TRUE.
-
Packages install only once. If conditions are TRUE, the MSI must install all its features. If conditions are FALSE, the MSI
does not install anything.
-
At least one MSI in the instructions file must have a TRUE condition, or else Package Manager does not record that the package
is installed.
Note
If you specify any condition, property, or command-line in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency on the
ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require.
|<msi name="example.msi" condition="(VersionNT64 = 601) AND (NIRUNNINGINSILENTMODE)"/>
<property> Element
The
<property> element specifies a property (name-value pair) that Package Manager passes to the MSI engine for this MSI.
Refer to Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages for a list of supported properties, as well as rules and guidelines.
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Required
|Possible Values
|Description
|Examples
|name
|string
|Yes
|All uppercase string that follows the MSI naming rules for properties.
|
Specifies the name of the property that Package Manager passes to the MSI when running it.
Note
If you specify any condition, property, or command-line in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency on the ni-msiproperties
package of the minimum version that you require.
|<property name="INSTALLLEVEL" value="1000"/>
|value
|WinInst condition
|Yes
|The value of the property.
|
-
Specifies the value of the property that Package Manager passes to the MSI when running it.
-
The value can be a property in brackets to indicate that Package Manager should evaluate the property at run-time and replace
it with the actual value.
|<property name="MYLANGCODE"
value="[NIPMLANGUAGECODE]"/>
|step
|Enum
|No
|
- install—(default) Package Manager applies the property when installing the package.
- reinstall—Package Manager applies the property when repairing the package.
- uninstall—Package Manager applies the property when removing the package.
|
-
Specifies the type of transaction during which Package Manager applies the property.
-
If Package Manager should apply the property during multiple steps, list multiple
<property> elements.
-
If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value.
|<property name="INSTALLLEVEL" value="1000" step="install"/>
<langFile> Element
The <langFile> element specifies the transforms
to pass to the MSI. You can include multiple transform files for each language by
delimiting the transform files with semicolons. The transform files must be in the same
directory as the MSI files, and the transform file path is a relative path of the
package data directory. For example, if the MSI file path is foo\bar.msi, the transform file path must be
foo\transform filename.mst.
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Required
|Possible Values
|Description
|Examples
|language
|Enum
|Yes
|
|
Specifies the ISO language code of the language in which Package Manager runs.
|
- <langFile
language="de">transform1.mst</langFile>
- <langFile
language="zh-CN">transform2.mst;transform3.mst</langFile>
<customExecutes> Element
The
<customExecutes> element provides a list of executables associated with the package.
<customExecutes> contains the
<customExecute> child element.
<customExecute> Element
The
<customExecute> element provides Package Manager with conditions for running the executable, when to run the executable, arguments to pass
to the executable, and how to handle the executable's errors and user interface.
The
<customExecute> element is optional in the Instructions file, but you can include as many
<customExecute> elements as needed for your package.
<customExecute> is an empty element, meaning that it has attributes, but does not contain elements or text content. It has the following
attributes that tell Package Manager conditions for running the executable. They are categorized into four groups:
- When—The timing of the executable relative to the transaction step. Each When attribute is optional.
- Why—The conditions that determine if Package Manager runs the executable. Each Why attribute is optional.
- What—The location of the executable and, if necessary, any arguments Package Manager passes to it. Individually, each What attribute is optional. However, you must specify the location of the executable using one of them.
- How—The manner in which Package Manager handles errors and progress. Each How attribute is optional.
Table 1. When Attributes
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Possible Values
|Description
|Details
|Example
|step
|Enum
|
- install—(default) Package Manager runs the executable when installing the package.
- uninstall—Package Manager runs the executable when removing the package.
- reinstall—Package Manager runs the executable when repairing the package.
|Specifies the transaction step during which Package Manager runs the executable.
|
-
To run the same executable in multiple steps, such as install, uninstall, and reinstall, list a <customExecute> element for each step.
-
If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value.
Note
If you set the value of
inPackage to
y, you must set the value of
step to
install or omit the attribute. (See the
inPackage attribute below.)
|
<customExecute step="uninstall" exeName="[NIDIR]\actions\executable.exe"/>
|schedule
|Enum
|
- post—(default) Package Manager runs the executable immediately after completing the transaction step for the current package.
- pre—Package Manager runs the executable immediately before completing the transaction step for the current package.
- postall—Package Manager runs the executable after completing the transaction steps for all packages.
- preall—Package Manager runs the executable before completing the transaction steps for all packages. Valid only when you set the
value of
step to
uninstall.
| Specifies the relative point within the transaction steps when Package Manager runs the executable.
|
-
If the value of
<upgrade> is
clean, during upgrade, Package Manager runs a
<customExecute> with attribute values
step="install" and
schedule="pre" after removing the old package, but before installing the new package.
-
If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value.
Note
If you set the value of the
inPackage attribute to
y, you must set the value of
schedule to
pre or
post, or omit the attribute. (See the
inPackage attribute below.)
|<customExecute step="install" schedule="post" exeName="[NIDIR]\executable.exe"/>
Table 2. Why Attributes
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Possible Value
|Description
|Details
|Example
|condition
|WinInst condition
|The condition for the MSI.
|Specifies an MSI condition for Package Manager to evaluate before running the executable.
|
-
Package Manager runs this executable only on a system where the statement evaluates to TRUE. Refer to Properties and Conditions
in WinInst Packages for a list of syntax requirements and supported NIPaths.
-
If you omit this attribute, the executable always runs.
Note
If you specify any condition, property, or command-line in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency on the
ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require.
|
<customExecute exeName="[NIDIR]\executable.exe" condition="VersionNT >=600"/>
Table 3. What Attributes
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Possible Values
|Description
|Details
|Example
|arguments
|String
|Command line arguments to pass to the executable.
|Specifies command line arguments for Package Manager to pass to the executable.
|
-
This value is formatted, so you can include a
ni-msiproperties directory property in brackets. Refer to Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages for a list of supported properties.
-
You can include the full path to the executable. If you do this, omit the
exeName attribute.
Note
If you specify any condition, property, or command-line in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency on the
ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require.
|<customExecute exeName="[ProgramFilesFolder]\executable.exe" arguments="-listall"/>
|formatArguments
|Boolean
|
|Specifies whether the
arguments attribute contains strings that the MSI engine needs to resolve.
|If you set the value of this attribute to
y, you must include a
Depends relationship in your control file that declares a dependency on the
ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version you require.
Note
If you specify any condition, property, or command-line in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency on the
ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require.
|<customExecute exeName="[ProgramFilesFolder]\executable.exe" arguments="[NIDIR]" formatArguments="y"/>
|exeName
|String
|The path and file name of the executable.
|Specifies the path and file name of the executable. This value is case-sensitive.
|
-
If the value of
inPackage is
n or undefined,
exeName must contain an
ni-msiproperties property and not a hard-coded path.
-
If you specify an
ni-msiproperties property, you must include a
depends relationship in your control file that declares a dependency on the
ni-msiproperties package of the minimum version that you require. Refer to Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages for a list of supported
properties.
-
If you omit this attribute, you must specify the full path to the executable in
arguments.
|<customExecute exeName="[ProgramFilesFolder]\executable.exe"/>
|inPackage
|Boolean
|
|Specifies whether the executable resides in the package data folder.
|
-
If you set the value of this attribute to
y, observe the following rules:
-
The value of
exeName must be a relative path to the executable within the package data folder.
-
You must set the value of
wait to
y. Otherwise, Package Manager may delete the executable before it runs.
-
You must set the value of step to install or reinstall.
-
You must set the value of
schedule to
pre or
post.
-
You must use a File Package to install the executable to the target system.
-
Package Manager does not evaluate
exeName for NIPaths properties.
-
If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value.
|
The following example specifies a relative path to the
executable, where executable.exe resides in a subfolder named
actions within the
package data directory.
<customExecute
exeName="actions\executable.exe"
inPackage="y"/>
Table 4. How Attributes
|Attribute Name
|Type
|Possible Values
|Description
|Details
|Example
|wait
|Boolean
|
|Specifies whether the executable is synchronous, where Package Manager should wait for it to finish before continuing, or
asynchronous, where Package Manager should not wait.
|
-
If the value is
n, Package Manager ignores the executable's return code, as if
returnCodeConvention="ignore".
-
If the value is n, you must not include the executable within the
package because Package Manager may delete the entire
package from temp before
running the executable.
-
If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value.
|<customExecute exeName="executable.exe" wait="n"/>
|ignoreLaunchErrors
|Boolean
|
|Specifies whether Package Manager reports an error if it cannot run or cannot find the executable.
| If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value.
|<customExecute exeName="executable.exe" ignoreLaunchErrors="y"/>
|hideConsoleWindow
|Boolean
|
|Specifies whether to hide the console window for console applications.
|
-
Does not display console messages when you run GUI applications.
-
Does not cause any errors for a window application if present.
-
Console applications still run, but without a console window for user input or message output.
|<customExecute exeName="executable.exe" hideConsoleWindow="y"/>
|returnCodeConvention
|Enum
|
-
console (default)
-
installer
-
ignore
|Indicates the set of return codes the executable returns.
|
-
For
console, 0 = success and any value other than 0 is an error.
-
For
installer, 0 = success, 3010 or 1641 = reboot required, and anything else is an error.
-
For
ignore, Package Manager ignores the return code.
-
If
installer, you must set
wait to
y so Package Manager will wait to receive the return code.
-
If you omit this attribute, Package Manager uses its default value.
|<customExecute step="uninstall" exeName="[ProgramFilesFolder]executable1.exe" returnCodeConvention="installer"/>
Behavior of Executables Scheduled as Postall
For Instructions files in which you include a
<customExecute> element where
schedule="postall", Package Manager demonstrates specific behaviors that may affect package installation.
The postall value instructs Package Manager to run the executable after completing the installation, reinstallation, and/or removal steps
for all packages.
-
Package Manager runs
postall executables in the specified order of package installation. Dependencies install first.
-
If only a
postall executable in a package fails, Package Manager considers the package installed.
-
When there are multiple packages with
postall executables, Package Manager does not run the remaining executables if one of the
postall executables fails. Packages are considered installed assuming no other errors occurred during installation.
-
If installation of a package fails, either through MSI failure or failure of an executable scheduled as pre or post, Package Manager displays an error message stating that the package failed to install. Next, it runs all the executables
from packages installed up to the point where installation failed. Package Manager does not consider the broken package installed
and does not run the postall executables of the broken package. All packages installed before the failure occurred remain installed and Package Manager
runs the postall executables of these packages.
Properties and Conditions in WinInst Packages
You can use WinInst conditions in
<msi> and
<customExecute> elements to conditionally execute WinInst MSIs and executable files.
If you specify any condition, property, or command in your instructions file, you must declare a dependency in your package's
control file on the
ni-msiproperties package. The
ni-msiproperties package has dependencies on additional packages:
-
ni-euladepot
-
ni-mdfsupport
-
ni-metauninstaller
-
ni-security-update-kb67l8lcqw-killbits
You must include the
ni-msiproperties package and its dependencies in the same feed as the package you build. If you have NI software installed on your system,
these packages should exist in their default location on your system:
%ProgramData%\National Instruments\NI Package Manager\packages. Copy the
ni-msiproperties package and its dependencies from this location to the same directory as your package when you build the feed.
Note
You must use version 2.0 or greater of the
ni-security-update-kb67l8lcqw-killbits package. For the
ni-msiproperties package and its other dependencies, you must use version 17.0 or greater.
Syntax Requirements for WinInst Conditions
WinInst conditions included in
<msi> and
<customExecute> elements must follow Microsoft's MSI conditional statement syntax.
You must enclose literal text within quotation marks to adhere to Microsoft's conditional statement syntax. The Instructions
XML syntax provides two ways of adhering to this requirement:
-
Use single-quotes to delimit the XML string. This allows the use of double-quotes inside the string. For example:
<customExecute condition='IEDETECTED~="Yes" AND VersionNT64 = 601 AND NIRUNNINGINSILENTMODE'/>
-
Use the XML escape character for double-quotes,
", to delimit the literal text in the XML string. With the XML escape character, you can use double-quotes or single-quotes
to delimit the XML string. For example:
<customExecute condition="IEDETECTED~="Yes" AND VersionNT64 = 601 AND NIRUNNINGINSILENTMODE"/>
Properties You Can Use in Conditions
When including conditions in a WinInst package, you can use any Windows property or property defined in the ni-msiproperties
package.
If you use a property in the
arguments attribute of a
<customExecute>, you must include a
formatArgument attribute and set the value to
y. For a comprehensive list of Windows Installer properties, such as
ProgramFiles64Folder and
DesktopFolder, search for Property Reference at https://msdn.microsoft.com.
You can use the following list of additional Package Manager-specific properties:
-
NIINTERNETCONNECTEDTOMICROSOFT = YES (Package Manager uses this value if a connection to http://go.microsoft.com is successful. Otherwise, the value is
NO.)
-
NIRUNNINGINSILENTMODE = 1 (Package Manager uses this value only when running in silent mode. Otherwise, it leaves the value undefined.)
-
NIPKGPROCESSID (The process ID of the current Package Manager process.)
- NIPMLANGUAGECODE (The ISO language code of the language in
which Package Manager runs. Possible values: en,
de, fr, ko, ja, or zh-CN.)
You can use the
<property> element to pass additional Windows properties to each MSI, for example:
-
ADDLOCAL = ALL
-
INSTALLLEVEL = 100 (You can also enter a value of
1000, which turns on more or all of your features.)
Properties You Cannot Use in Conditions
Do not use properties that exist only inside of your specific MSI.
-
Do not use any property that is defined in your MSI's Property table, by AppSearch, or by the Upgrade table.
-
Do not use any Feature state, Component state, or File key.
Properties Passed to Every MSI
Package Manager defines and automatically passes some properties to MSIs run from WinInst packages.
Package Manager always passes the following properties to every MSI at install, uninstall, and repair. You do not need to
specify these in the instructions file.
-
REBOOT = ReallySuppress
-
PROMPTROLLBACKCOST = D
-
NIRUNNINGINSILENTMODE = 1 (Package Manager uses this value only when running in silent mode. Otherwise, it leaves the value undefined.)
-
NIPKGPROCESSID =
The process ID of the current Package Manager
process.