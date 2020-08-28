Installation Target Roots for File Packages

The directories you create inside the data folder inform Package Manager where to install the files when you build packages. If you create a subdirectory inside a target root, Package Manager will create the subdirectory on the target system.
Packages with Architecture values windows_all and windows_x86 cannot use 64-bit only target roots like ProgramFiles_64 or LV2017DIR64. Package Manager will error regardless of OS if these roots are encountered. Packages with Architecture value windows_x64 can use both 32- and 64-bit roots.
These are defined in the table below. For example, ProgramFiles resolves to ProgramFiles_32 on a 32-bit OS, and to ProgramFiles_64 on a 64-bit OS. Bit-neutral locations, like ProgramData, have no toggle, but are uncommon and not likely what you want to use.
NIPaths target roots are always prefixed by ni-paths. For example, the NIPaths target root for the NI Package Manager Directory is represented as ni-paths-NIPMDIR. If a NIPaths target root has both a 32-bit and 64-bit implementation, then it will have a toggling variant you can use by appending with the _32or64 suffix. For example, both ni-paths-NIPMDIR and ni-paths-NIPMDIR64 are listed in the table below, so ni-paths-NIPMDIR_32or64 is a valid toggling NIPaths target root.
For each intended root target, create the corresponding subdirectory in your file package using the names provided below.
|Target Root
|Name in File Package
|Default Folder
|Home
|Home
|
%SystemDrive%\Users\Public or%PUBLIC%
|Desktop
|Desktop
|%PUBLIC%\Desktop
|Documents
|Documents
|%PUBLIC%\Documents
|ProgramData
|ProgramData
|%SystemDrive%\ProgramData
|Startup
|Startup
|%ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs\StartUp (If ALLUSERS property is set)
|ProgramMenu
|ProgramMenu
|%ProgramData%\Microsoft\Windows\Start Menu\Programs (If ALLUSERS property is set)
|ProgramFiles
|
|
64-bit OS:
32-bit OS:
%SystemDrive%\Program Files
|System
|
|
64-bit OS:
32-bit OS:
%windir%\system32
|BootVolume
|BootVolume
|%SystemDrive%
|NIPkgMgrTemp
|NIPkgMgrTemp
|%TEMP%\NIPackageManager
Note
|NIPkgMgrTempUnique
|NIPkgMgrTempUnique
|%TEMP%\NIPackageManager\Temporary
unique sub-directory per package
Note
|NISHAREDDIR
|ni-paths-NISHAREDDIR
|[NIDIR]\Shared\
|NISHAREDDIR64
|ni-paths-NISHAREDDIR64
|[NIDIR64]\Shared\
|NIADDONSDIR64
|ni-paths-NIADDONSDIR64
|[NIDIR64]\Addons\
|NIPUBAPPDATADIR
|ni-paths-NIPUBAPPDATADIR
|[ProgramData]\National Instruments\
|NIPMDIR
|ni-paths-NIPMDIR
|[NIDIR]\NI Package Manager\
|NIPMDIR64
|ni-paths-NIPMDIR64
|[NIDIR64]\NI Package Manager\
|LVPDPDIR64
|ni-paths-LVPDPDIR64
|[NIDIR64]\LabVIEW Platform Developer Preview\
|LVFTPDIR64
|ni-paths-LVFTPDIR64
|[NIDIR64]\Next Generation LabVIEW Features Technology Preview\
|LVNXGDIR64
LVNXG200DIR64
LVNXG300DIR64
LVNXG400DIR64
|
ni-paths-LVNXGDIR64
ni-paths-LVNXG200DIR64
ni-paths-LVNXG300DIR64
ni-paths-LVNXG400DIR64
|[NIDIR64]\LabVIEW NXG\
[NIDIR64]\LabVIEW NXG 2.0\
[NIDIR64]\LabVIEW NXG 3.0\
[NIDIR64]\LabVIEW NXG 3.0\
|
|
|
|
|
|
|NILMLICENSESDIR
|ni-paths-NILMLICENSESDIR
|[NIPUBAPPDATADIR]\License Manager\Licenses\
|NILMPRODUCTINFODIR
|ni-paths-NILMPRODUCTINFODIR
|[NIPUBAPPDATADIR]\License Manager\ProductInfo\
|NILEGALROOTDIR
|ni-paths-NILEGALROOTDIR
|[NIDIR]\
|TESTSTAND2017DIR
TESTSTAND2017DIR64
|ni-paths-TESTSTAND2017DIR
ni-paths-TESTSTAND2017DIR64
|[NIDIR]\TestStand 2017\
[NIDIR64]\TestStand 2017\
|TESTSTAND2019DIR
TESTSTAND2019DIR64
|ni-paths-TESTSTAND2019DIR
ni-paths-TESTSTAND2019DIR64
|[NIDIR]\TestStand 2019\
[NIDIR64]\TestStand 2019\
|NIFPGA51DIR64
|ni-paths-NIFPGA51DIR64
|[BootVolume]\NIFPGA\
|IVISTANDARDROOTDIR
IVISTANDARDROOTDIR64
|ni-paths-IVISTANDARDROOTDIR
ni-paths-IVISTANDARDROOTDIR64
|[Program Files_32]\IVI
Foundation\IVI\
[ProgramFiles_64]\IVI Foundation\IVI\
|NIHELPVIEWERDOCUMENTATIONDIR
|ni-paths-NIHELPVIEWERDOCUMENTATIONDIR
|[NIDIR]\Help Viewer\Documentation\
|MSTUDIODIR
|ni-paths-MSTUDIODIR
|[NIDIR]\Measurement Studio\