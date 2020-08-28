Installing Packages from a Feed

To install packages from a feed, you register the feed and install it from the
Packages tab.
-
Open Package Manager and click
(Settings).
-
Select the checkbox for
Show available packages and feed management tools.
Package Manager displays General and Feeds sections in the
Settings dialog box.
-
In the Feeds section, click
Add.
-
In the
Add feed dialog box, enter a name for the feed and the feed path. Click
Add.
-
Open the
Packages tab, select the checkbox for each package you want to install and then click
Install.
Note
You may need to remove the checkmark from the
Products Only checkbox to view all available packages.
-
Follow instructions in the installation prompt to complete installation.