Control File Attributes

Architecture Yes String N/A Indicates the OS architecture supported by the package. Expected values: windows_all (Installable on both 32- and 64-bit Windows)

(Installable on both 32- and 64-bit Windows) windows_x64 (Installable only on a 64-bit Windows)

(Installable only on a 64-bit Windows) windows_x86 (Installable only on a 32-bit Windows) Architecture: windows_all Note You can only specify one architecture per package.

Conflicts No String relationship array NULL Declares a conflict between one binary package and another. Package Manager does not install conflicting packages on a system at the same time. See the String Relationship Array section for an example.

Depends No String relationship array NULL Declares an absolute dependency. windows_x64 packages should only depend on windows_x64 and windows_all packages.

packages should only depend on and packages. windows_x86 packages should only depend on windows_x86 and windows_all packages.

packages should only depend on and packages. windows_all packages should only depend on windows_all packages unless the dependency includes alternatives that can be installed on both 32- and 64-bit Windows.

packages should only depend on packages unless the dependency includes alternatives that can be installed on both 32- and 64-bit Windows. Special packages system-windows-x86 and system-windows-x64 can be used as placeholders for 32- and 64-bit dependencies respectively. A windows_all package could specify: Depends: my-windows-x64 package|system-windows-x86 This specifies that a 64-bit package is a dependency only on 64-bit Windows machine, but ignores this dependency on a 32-bit Windows machine.

Description Yes Multi-line N/A Provides a description of the binary package. Consists of two parts: the single-line synopsis and the multi-line long description. NI recommends using two white space characters between the synopsis and the long description to improve readability. See the Multi-line Attributes section for an example.

Enhances No String relationship array NULL Declares that a package enhances the functionality of another package. Only use this attribute in packages that have XB-UserVisible set to yes. Packages with windows_x64 and packages with windows_x86 architectures are incompatible, so packages with these architectures are not installable together. All other combinations are allowed. See the String Relationship Array section for an example.

Homepage No String NULL The URL that the package vendor uses to provide more detailed information about the package. N/A Homepage: http://www.ni.com

Installed-Size No Long integer 0 Provides an estimate of the total amount of disk space required to install the package. Expected value: an integer value of the estimated install size in bytes, divided by 1024 and rounded up. Installed-Size: 25485141

Maintainer Yes String N/A The package maintainer's name and email address. Expected values: the name of the maintainer followed by the email address inside angle brackets. Maintainer: National Instruments <support@ni.com>

Package Yes String N/A Specifies a unique identification for a package. A package name must be a unique, user friendly string that a customer would type on the command line and meet the following requirements: Consist only of lower case letters (a-z), digits (0-9), plus (+) and minus (-) signs, and periods (.)

Start with an alphanumeric character

Must not contain uppercase letters

Have a min length of two characters

Have a max length of 58 characters Expected values: Match the regular expression ^[a-z0-9][a-z0-9.+-]{2,}$

NI recommends that you start the name of your package with your company name followed by a dash (ex: ni-testpackage) Good syntax: Package: ni-labview-2015

Package: ni-daqmx

Package: ni-daqmx-labview-2015-support Incorrect syntax: Package: LabVIEW_2015

Package: NationalInstrumentsGPIB

Package: labview

Provides No String relationship array NULL Declares that the package satisfies an absolute dependency of another package. N/A See the String Relationship Array section for an example.

Recommends No String relationship array NULL Declares a strong dependency that is not absolute. Lists packages that would be installed with this one in most situations. Only recommend packages with XB-UserVisible set to yes. Packages with windows_x64 and packages with windows_x86 architectures are incompatible, so packages with these architectures are not installable together. All other combinations are allowed. See the String Relationship Array section for an example.

Replaces No String relationship array NULL Declares that the package replaces other packages. Conflicts should be used in conjunction with Replaces. See the String Relationship Array section for an example.

Section No String NULL Specifies the category in which the package is classified. Expected values: Programming Environments

Application Software

Add-Ons

Drivers

Runtime

Utilities

Documentation

Infrastructure Section: Application Software

Suggests No String relationship array NULL Declares that one package may be more useful with one or more other packages. Notifies Package Manager and the user that the listed packages are related to this one, but not required. Only suggest packages with XB-UserVisible set to yes. Packages with windows_x64 and packages with windows_x86 architectures are incompatible, so packages with these architectures are not installable together. All other combinations are allowed. See the String Relationship Array section for an example.

Supplements No String relationship array NULL Declares that a package supplements the functionality of another package. Only use this attribute in packages that have XB-UserVisible set to yes. Packages with windows_x64 and packages with windows_x86 architectures are incompatible, so packages with these architectures are not installable together. All other combinations are allowed. See the String Relationship Array section for an example.

Version Yes String N/A Specifies the version number of the package. Use the debian format. For more information, visit https://www.debian.org. Version: 17.1.0.1

XB-DisplayName No String NULL User friendly package name. N/A XB-DisplayName: NI LabVIEW 2017

XB-DisplayVersion No String NULL User friendly display version. N/A XB-DisplayVersion: 15.0.0

XB-MessageCondition-# For example: XB-MessageCondition-1, XB-MessageCondition-2, etc. No String N/A Specifies a condition for when the corresponding message will show in Package Manager. Only MSI conditions are accepted and should be enclosed in <msi>...</msi> tags. Unless enclosed in a CDATA block, text within the tags needs to have '<' and '>' characters escaped as '<' and '>'. XB-MessageCondition-1: <msi>VISA32COMPANYNAME ~<> "National Instruments"</msi> XB-MessageCondition-2: <msi><![CDATA[VISA32COMPANYNAME ~<> "National Instruments"]]></msi>

XB-MessageText-# For example: XB-MessageText-1, XB-MessageText-2, etc. No Multi-line N/A Contains an important message that Package Manager displays before installing the package. Consists of two parts, a header and a body. You can specify a condition for displaying this message by using the corresponding MessageCondition attribute below. If you do not specify a condition, this message will always show when you install this package. NI recommends you create preformatted text for each line of the body using two spaces at the beginning of each line. XB-MessageText-1: This is my message header. This is my message body. There are multiple lines.

XB-OsRequires No String N/A Declares which OS versions the package requires. If you do not specify XB-OsRequires, all OSs Package Manager currently supports are allowed. Define the OS bitness restriction using the Architecture attribute. If the OS of a system cannot satisfy XB-OsRequires for a package, the Package Manager GUI does not display the package. If a package has a dependency with a more restrictive XB-OsRequires, the package inherits the more restrictive OS requirement. See the OS Requirement section for an example.

XB-Plugin Yes String NULL The Agent used to install the package. Expected values: file

wininst XB-Plugin: file

XB-ReleaseNotes No Multi-line NULL Release notes for the package. N/A See the Multi-line Attributes section for an example.

XB-StoreProduct No Boolean no Specifies whether the package is a product in Package Manager. You must set the value to yes for your package to appear in the Installed and Packages tabs when Products Only is checked. For your package to appear in the Browse Products tab, set the value to yes before submitting the package to the NI Partner Program. Expected values: no

yes XB-StoreProduct: no

XB-UserVisible No Boolean no Specifies whether Package Manager displays the package. Expected values: no

yes XB-UserVisible: no