Assembling a WinInst Package

Assemble a Windows Installer (WinInst) package by creating a root directory that contains subdirectories, source files, and configuration files.

For detailed explanation and examples of the configuration files you include in a package, refer to the following topics:

Before you build a WinInst package, assemble all appropriate source files and subdirectories into a single directory.

Create a root directory to hold all components of the WinInst package. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg Inside the root directory, create a control subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg\control Inside the control subdirectory, create a control file. Using a text editor, create a new document and name it control . Enter all control file attributes and values needed for your package. See Control File Attributes for more information about attributes for your control file. Enter wininst for the XB-Plugin attribute to indicate that the package is a WinInst package. Save the control file and omit the file extension. Inside the root directory, create a data subdirectory. For example: C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg\data Inside the data subdirectory, include any MSI files or executable files. (Optional) Inside the data subdirectory, create an instructions file. Using a text editor, create a new document and name it instructions . Enter all appropriate elements and attributes for your package. See Instructions XML for WinInst Packages for more information about the elements and attributes for your instructions file. Save the instructions file and omit the file extension. Inside the root directory, create a Debian binary file. This file declares conformity to the Debian standard. For more information, visit debian.org. Using a text editor, create a new document and name it debian-binary . Enter 2.0 . Save the file and omit the file extension.