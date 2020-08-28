Assembling a WinInst Package

Assemble a Windows Installer (WinInst) package by creating a root directory that
contains subdirectories, source files, and configuration files.
For detailed explanation and examples of the configuration files you include in a package, refer to the following topics:
Before you build a WinInst package, assemble all appropriate source files and subdirectories into a single directory.
-
Create a root directory to hold all components of the WinInst package.
For example:
C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg
-
Inside the root directory, create a
control subdirectory.
For example:
C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg\control
-
Inside the
control subdirectory, create a control file.
-
Using a text editor, create a new document and name it control.
-
Enter all control file attributes and values needed for your package.
See Control File Attributes for more information
about attributes for your control file.
-
Enter
wininst for the
XB-Plugin attribute to indicate that the package is a WinInst package.
-
Save the control file and omit the file extension.
-
Inside the root directory, create a
data subdirectory.
For example:
C:\temp\MyWinInstPkg\data
-
Inside the
data subdirectory, include any MSI files or executable files.
-
(Optional) Inside the
data subdirectory, create an instructions file.
-
Using a text editor, create a new document and name it instructions.
-
Enter all appropriate elements and attributes for your package.
See Instructions XML for WinInst Packages for more
information about the elements and attributes for your instructions
file.
-
Save the instructions file and omit the file extension.
-
Inside the root directory, create a Debian binary file. This file declares conformity to the Debian standard. For more information,
visit debian.org.
-
Using a text editor, create a new document and name it debian-binary.
-
Enter 2.0 .
-
Save the file and omit the file extension.
The following figure shows an example WinInst package: