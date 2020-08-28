Adding a Package to a Feed

Use the command line interface to add a package to a feed.
-
Place the package in a directory.
You can place the package either in the same source directory as the other packages in the feed or in a different directory.
-
Open a command prompt.
-
Change directories to the location of Package Manager.
The default location is
C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager.
-
Run the following command:
nipkg
feed-add-pkg
<location of feed>
<name and filepath of package(s)>.
For example, if you enter
C:\Program Files\National Instruments\NI Package Manager>
nipkg
feed-add-pkg
C:\temp\myTestFeed
C:\temp\myTestPackage\my-test-package.nipkg, Package Manager updates the feed manifest files in the
C:\temp\myTestFeed directory using the package files in
C:\temp\myTestPackage.