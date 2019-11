Information 19416: LabVIEW Project Consolidation Failed because of File Conflicts

Could not consolidate LabVIEW projects because multiple projects include the following files that have the same filename:

Why does this information occur?

Two or more different VIs called in the test system have the same filename. To prevent possible cross-linking issues, NI Package Builder does not consolidate the projects in this case. This can cause the distribution to take longer to build in some cases.

How do I resolve this information?