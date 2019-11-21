Information 19415: LabVIEW Project Consolidation Failed because Projects Contain Different Conditional Disable Symbols

Could not consolidate LabVIEW projects because conditional disable symbols defined in the project are different for the following LabVIEW projects:
Why does this information occur?
NI Package Builder could not consolidate projects because one or more projects had different values for the same conditional disable symbols.
How do I resolve this information?
Use the following suggestions to resolve the issue.
- Ensure that any conditional disable symbols defined in multiple projects all have the same value.
- Disable the 'Consolidate Files Projects Share' option in the TestStand Options dialog box.