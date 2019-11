Warning 19203: Absolute Path in Step Type

The following substeps are configured to call a code module using an absolute path:

Why does this warning occur?

You deployed a step type that contains a substep that is configured to call a code module using an absolute path. The absolute path, which might not be valid if the deployment is installed into a non-default directory.

How do I resolve this warning?

Use the TestStand Sequence Editor to edit the substep of the step type to use a relative path to the code module.