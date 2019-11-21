Warning 19202: Code Module Paths not Updated (Warning)

The following paths cannot be updated with the relative paths to the files included in the deployment:

Why does this warning occur?

After the deployment utility completes copying the test system files to the image directory, it opens the deployed sequence files and updates any relative paths that were changed so that the deployed code modules can be correctly called. The deployment utility could not update the paths specified in the message. This could happen if the deployment contains files that are deployed to different base destinations.

How do I resolve this warning?

On the Distributed Files tab, ensure that the relative paths between the sequence file and code modules the sequence file references are not changed.