Info 16602: LabVIEW NXG Project Missing Files

One or more files referenced from a LabVIEW NXG project (.lvproject) are not included in the package.

Why does this info occur?

NI Package Builder discovered additional files within the project after the project was added to the package or files referenced by the project were removed from the package.

How do I resolve this info?

Ensure that all files referenced by the project are included in the package.