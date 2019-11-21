Warning 16515: TestStand Cannot Update Step Specified by Variable Expression

The dependencies of the following TestStand sequence file step are specified by a variable expression. You must include the dependencies in a distribution and deploy them to the correct destination for your deployment to work.

Why does this warning occur?

Steps in TestStand sequences can use TestStand expressions to specify certain required files. Because the value of these expressions can vary during execution, NI Package Builder will not update file paths specified by expression unless the expression is a string literal.

How do I resolve this warning?

Inspect the steps indicated in the error details, and verify that all possible files that the expression could reference are included in the distribution, and distributed to a location where the files will be found.